OBITUARY: Deborah George Creason

Deborah George Creason, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away October 9, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to Shirley and Nancy George.

Deborah attended UT Martin, where she met her loving husband of 43 years. She worked at Brentwood Baptist Church until she retired to be “Gramma” and take care of her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy George. She is survived by her husband Larry Creason; father Shirley George; daughters Jessica (Michael) Creason and Traci (Jose Luis) Meza; grandchildren Jose Michael, Marco, Luis, and Ruth Meza.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 with Scott Harris officiating. Burial will follow immediately after at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

