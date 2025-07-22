OBITUARY: Deborah Elaine Clements Peay

Deborah Elaine (Clements) Peay of Franklin, born October 27, 1952, passed suddenly in her home on July 13, 2025.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan Clements and Dorothy (Lynch) Johnson.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert Peay; her children: Amanda McCluskey, Jennifer McCluskey, Kristi Peay, and Adam Peay (Terri-Leigh); her aunt, Fran Parkinson; her grandchildren: Ezra Green, Jacob Hutchinson, McKenzie Broadway, Liberty Springer, Dallas Springer, and Kaleb Peay; her brother, Bruce Clements; her sisters: Dana (Clements) Meadows, Terry (Clements) Donnelly, and Kim (Clements) Frensley; and two furballs, Squire and Scrubs.

Per Debbie’s wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.