OBITUARY: Deborah E. Hudgens

Deborah E. Hudgens, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

A resident of Fairview, TN, Deborah was born on April 24th, 1957 to the late L.C. McCord and Rachel (Hall) McCord.

She was the only sister to her five brothers, L.C. Jr, Jerry Wayne, Roy, David, and Donald McCord.

She was a Fairview High School Graduate and worked for herself as a House Cleaner for over 40 years.

Deborah was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ.

Her hobbies included gardening, crafting, dancing, sewing, crocheting, Halloween decorating, watching scary movies, listening to Elvis, eating seafood, fishing, and going to yard sales.

Deborah was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and cat momma.

She is survived by her two sons JJ and Jeremy Hudgens, her brother Donald (Cindy) McCord, and her six grandchildren Brayden, Logan, Mason, Lilly, Lyric, and River Hudgens.

There will be a celebration of life announced soon to family and friends.

