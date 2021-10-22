OBITUARY: Deborah “Debbie” Parrott Cavanaugh

Deborah “Debbie” Parrott Cavanaugh, age 68 of Brentwood, TN passed away on October 20, 2021.

She was born in Columbia, TN to the late Harold & Claudell Parrott. Debbie received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University and worked for the late Senator Howard Baker and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She is preceded in death by her sister in-law, Christine Marie Ross. Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, James M. Cavanaugh of Brentwood, TN; son, James Matthew “Matt” Cavanaugh (Kat Scudder) of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Jennifer Dawn (Joel) Crim of Brentwood, TN; brothers, Harold “Hal” (Beth) Parrott of Lebanon, TN and Mike (Gayle) Parrott of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Collin James Crim & Connor Michael Crim; brothers in-law, Lawrence J. Cavanaugh of Scottsdale, ZA, Mark J. Cavanaugh of Plantation, FL, Tim J. Cavanaugh of Franklin, VA and Bob Ross of Smithville, NJ and many loving nieces & nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com