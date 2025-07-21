OBITUARY: Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Fossett

Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Fossett, 69, of Franklin TN, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Debbie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, known for being proud of her children and grandchildren.

Debbie was born in Nashville TN on August 24, 1955 and lived her entire life in the area. She worked for Anglo American Auto Auctions/ADT Automotive/Manheim in various positions for more than 30 years, creating life-long friendships with many of her coworkers. After her retirement she worked for her son, Nick Fossett, as a sales representative in his moving business – the best job she ever had. She had great pride in her work with the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life, helping to collect thousands of dollars in donations. She loved collecting cook books, recipes, and cooking; reading; movies with her grandchildren; family gatherings; vacations at the beach.

Debbie is survived by her husband Howard Whittle; children Rachel Dixon (Dan), Amy Syen (David), and Nick Fossett (Sarah), as well as her mother Evelyn Hollingsworth, sister Kim Rizzo (Charles), and brother Chris Hollingsworth (John); grandchildren Lillian Dixon, Carly Dixon, Bryce Fossett, Blaine Fossett, and Trevor Syen, and many nieces and nephews. Debbie is preceded in death by sisters Rhonda Jones and Brenda Alexander.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 22 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN with visitation beginning at 11am, and the service starting at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville FL), or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org).

Source: Williamson Memorial

