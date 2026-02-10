Deborah “Deb” Charlotte Stutz Douty, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away January 31, 2026. She was born in Jamaica, New York to the late Warren & Charlotte Cobb. She grew up, with her younger sister, in Syracuse, NY. She obtained her Bachelors degree, in art, from Syracuse University where she met her first husband, Fred. They moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1958 and called it home for 68 years. She worked for the State of Tennessee and eventually became the Chief Engrossing Clerk for the State Senate, retiring in 2002. A few years after her first husband passed away she married again. This time to the widower of a former sorority sister in whose wedding she and Fred were attendants, Don Douty. They spent their years together enjoying life, in the country, in the home she dearly loved.

Deb had a passion to celebrate life every day, recognizing it for the great gift it is! She was a loving soul by nature and was loved by many. Her interests were diverse. She enjoyed cooking and collecting cookbooks, gardening and gardening catalogs, knitting, sewing and reading. Her home became an art gallery as she collected pieces, from many genres, over the years. She loved clothing, at the right price, and jewelry that made a statement. She had a way with words, though few, and a great sense of humor. You just never knew what she might say, where you might find a plastic insect or what fashion statement might be made. She could set a table with china, silver and crystal just as easily as setting it with paper plates, plasticware and Solo cups. No matter the nature of the event, a fun time was had by all!

Deb is preceded in death by her husbands, Frederic G. Stutz and Donald L. Douty; beloved son, Michael W. Stutz and sister, Pamela Cobb. Deborah is survived by her sons, Frederic (Tracy) Stutz of Newburgh, IN, Lisa Stutz of Nashville, TN, David (Ana) Stutz of Boca Raton, FL and Greg (Sue) Stutz of Franklin, TN; step-children, Brian (Chris) Douty of Minneapolis, MN and Alison (Steve) Mortinger of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Brittney Stutz, Eric (Isabelle) Stutz, Brad (Carly) Stutz, Alex (Barbara) Stutz, Sam (Olivia) Stutz, Erin Stutz, Grace (DJ) Stutz, Stephanie (Brad) Cummings, Jenny (Ben) Malenka; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Stella, Evan, Charlotte, Otto, Margo and Millie. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday, February 13, 2026 at 11:00, with visitation at 10:30 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Warriorexpeditions.org or charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

