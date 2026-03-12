Deborah Ann (Gleason) Maguire, 89, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the home of her daughter, Eileen M. Minton. She was the wife of the late Connell F. Maguire. Born in Buffalo, Erie County, NY, August 30, 1936, Deborah was the daughter of the late William and Ellen (Cunningham) Gleason.

She was a graduate of the University of Buffalo where she earned a degree in education. Debbie was a devoted teacher and educator, impacting the lives of countless students throughout her 30-year career in the Allentown School District.

Deborah was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen, and son-in-law, Richard Minton; her son, Connell Maguire; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Rachel Minton; and her great-grandchild, Lily Minton.

In addition to her family, Deborah had many friends who cherished her kindness, sense of humor, and zest for life. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending her summers at the family cottage on Lake Ontario.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Main St., Schnecksville, PA 18078. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the staff of the hospice for their compassionate care during her final days.

