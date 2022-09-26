OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Ladd

Deborah Ann Ramey Ladd of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, she was 61 years old.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Henry and Shirley Latham.

Deborah is survived by her husband; David Ladd, daughter; Kenya Latham, brothers; Marvin Latham and Craig Latham (Melissa), sister; Alicia Scruggs (Lewis), grandchildren Jayden and Kadence Latham, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. burial will be after the service at Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

