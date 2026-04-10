Deborah A. Bartley, age 68, passed away on April 3, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Deborah was born on October 11, 1957, in Wayne County, Michigan, to Hugh Gagin and the late Patricia Ostrowski Gagin. She met the love of her life, James “Jim” Bartley, and together they built a beautiful life, cherishing nearly 50 years of marriage filled with love, devotion, and shared memories.

Deborah dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker, creating a warm and welcoming home that was the heart of countless gatherings. Her kitchen was often filled with the comforting aroma of freshly baked cookies and cakes, and she never arrived empty-handed, always bringing something sweet made with love. She had a remarkable gift for nurturing not only her family but also the world around her. Her garden bloomed with beautiful flowers and thriving vegetables, a reflection of her patience, care, and the love she poured into everything she touched.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. Deborah found strength, peace, and guidance in reading the Word, and it carried her through both joyful seasons and life’s challenges. Though small in stature, she was truly mighty in spirit. There was nothing she could not face with her unwavering faith and quiet determination.

Deborah’s greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She adored each of them and was their biggest cheerleader, whether in everyday life or from the sidelines of a baseball field. Her sassy personality, paired with her wisdom and warmth, made her a constant source of comfort, encouragement, and laughter.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, James “Jim” Bartley; her children, Jaime (David) Varnado, James Bartley III, Holly (Armando M.) Gomez, and Laura Lannom; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, Hugh Gagin; her siblings, Kenneth Gagin, Lynn Gagin, Patrick Gagin, Wayne (Pam) Gagin, and Kathleen Gagin; her brother-in-law, John Bartley; her sister-in-law, Karen Green; and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ostrowski Gagin, and her brother, David Gagin.

Deborah’s life was a testament to love, faith, and the beauty of simple moments shared with those she held dear. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The care of Mrs. Deborah A. Bartley has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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