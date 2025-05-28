OBITUARY: Debbie Trim

Debbie Trim, age 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 30th. She was a devoted wife of 48 years, a loving mother of 3, and a cherished Gigi of 4, whose generosity touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rob Trim; her sons Robbie (Amy) and Ricky Trim; her daughter Becky Trim; and her adored grandchildren Caroline, Jack, James, and George.

Debbie was a pillar of strength and resilience, always facing life’s challenges with unwavering faith. Her favorite Bible verse, Psalms 23, provided her with comfort, strength, and guidance throughout her life.

As a devout Christian, she lived her life with a deep, unwavering commitment to her faith. Her legacy of love and generosity will forever be remembered by her family and friends. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel special and loved, and her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Natalie Spradlin and the dedicated nurses and staff at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for their exceptional care, compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, an organization extremely close to Debbie’s heart.