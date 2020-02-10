Debra Serfass Morales of Brentwood, TN passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family after a courageous eight-year battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Debbie was born in Wilmington, DE on May 17, 1967 to Ronald V. Serfass, Sr. and the late Diane Serfass. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 23 years, Jeff Morales. Debbie was a remarkable mother to her three sons, Vincent, Mark, and Joseph. She always enjoyed cheering them on in all of their different sports and endeavors.

She graduated from Father Ryan High School (1985) where she was a cheerleader and softball pitcher. She earned a Degree in Finance from the University of Tennessee (1989) and went on to get her Nursing degree from Tennessee State University (1995). She was an employee of United Health Care Group where she has made a lot of great friends over her 22 plus year career there. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She always enjoyed her vacations with family at the beach and her long walks and runs in the park.

She is predeceased by her brother, Ronald V. Serfass, Jr. (Margaret) and survived by her sisters, Karen Serfass Stamps (Joe) and Donna Serfass Wolfe (Matt); her sisters-in-law, Leslie, Corinne Moore (Moose) and Stephanie; her brothers- in-law, Joseph (Sandra) Thomas, Michael (Kate), Tim (Helen), Patrick, Bobby (Angie), and 23 nieces and nephews. The Family extends their gratitude and appreciation to all who loved and touched Debbie’s life.

The Morales’ are very thankful for all the food, cards, flowers, and prayers they have received over the last few months. They are especially grateful to their friends and family who visited and watched over her. She will always be remembered by her beautiful contagious smile and laugh. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends and visitors on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Mass at 12:00 pm. There will be a reception for all friends and family at the Holy Family Parish Hall beginning at 3:00 pm.

Memorials may be made in Debbie’s name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

