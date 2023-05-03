OBITUARY: Deanna Lynn Anglin

Deanna Lynn Anglin, age 53, a resident of Primm Springs, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.

Born on September 10, 1969, in Nashville, Tennessee Deanna was the daughter of Carolyn Martin Stewart and the late Paul Edward Jones.

She had a green thumb and loved gardening and being outdoors. She also enjoyed reading and watching tv.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion, Jeff Potts of Primm Springs, son, Joshua Anglin of Primm Springs, daughter, Delana Nicole Potts of Primm Springs, brother, John Ewing of Primm Springs, sister, Eugenia Louise (Sonny Gail) Isenberg of Arkansas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Denise Jones.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Messenger and the staff of the Cancer Center in Columbia for their care and compassion for Deanna.

