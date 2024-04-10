OBITUARY: Dean Harlow Crosswhite

Dean Harlow Crosswhite, age 84, of Franklin, TN passed away on April 1, 2024.

Dean was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Harlow and Audrey Winebarger Crosswhite.

He graduated from Elizabethton High School and received a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduation, Dean embarked on a long career as an educator, sharing his love of mathematics with students at Dobyns Bennett High School as well as Milligan College, where he met his wife Jeanette.

Upon retirement from Dobyns Bennett, he and Jeanette moved to Franklin, TN and Dean could then be found tending his garden and houseplants, reading, and visiting with family and friends.

Dean was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Franklin. He was a 60 year member of the FreeMasons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margie Crosswhite Burleson; and his wife, Jeanette Elder Crosswhite.

He is survived by his sister, Carole Crosswhite van der Vlugt; sister-in-law Barbara Elder; nephews Mark (Erika) van der Vlugt and Chris (Judy) Elder; nieces Audra (Bill) Pinson, Sandy (Rick) Simerly, Debbie (Bob) Graf, and Morgan (Payson) Burnett; step-nephew Jason (Ashley) Binns; step-niece Kimberly (Sean) Coogan as well as many other great niece and nephews and many cousins in Elizabethton, TN.

The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to a charity of their choice.

