OBITUARY: David William Landolfi

David William Landolfi (Daff, The Godfather, UD), 59, of Franklin, TN, passed away in his home on December 29th, 2023, with his beloved dog Mugsy by his side.

David was born in Trenton, NJ where he spent most of his early life and enjoyed growing up in a tight-knit community. He moved to Franklin, TN in 1993 to continue his career as a lifelong employee, and since a retiree of General Motors/Saturn. He had many titles: Son, Brother, Uncle, Godfather, Friend, and Coworker, but his favorite was Uncle Dave. He was everybody’s “Uncle Dave.”

An excellent cook, David enjoyed entertaining and cooking Italian cuisine for his friends and family. He loved a wide variety of music, podcasts, studying history, and languages. He was well-versed in many subjects from politics to sports to religion. Justice and equality for All was important to him.

As a lifelong, passionately expressive Philadelphia Eagles fan, he never missed watching an Eagles game, and he hated the Dallas Cowboys. His love of the Eagles was seconded by international soccer, with some of his favorite teams being Liverpool FC, and the Italian National Team.

Unwavering in his loyalty, David loved his family and friends without distinction ­and would do anything for them. His sense of humor was unmatched; he could do uncanny impersonations of almost anyone. He loved playing and watching tennis, soccer, and baseball, and made the best mixtapes. Proud of all of his family, he loved them fiercely and would tell anyone who would listen about their accomplishments and successes in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anne Landolfi, and his cherished dog, Petey.

He is survived by his four loving siblings: Karen Lasich and her husband James; Louann Landolfi; Michael Landolfi and his wife Linda; Arthur Landolfi and his fiancé Cyndi Rossi; 10 nieces and nephews: Patricia Key and her husband John; Ana Amormino and her husband Sean; Christin Landolfi and her partner Adrianne; Danyelle Clements and her husband Stephen; Angela Donovan and her husband David; Camielle Landolfi and her partner Chi Miao; Jennifer Landolfi; Anthony Landolfi; Nico and Cali Holliday; great nieces and nephews: Joshua and Aiden Key; Kenji Domil; Avery and Sydney Donovan; Miles and Mae Landolfi; Cruz, Winnie and Evangaline Landolfi; Mala Clements; his beloved dog, Mugsy, and many, many, cousins, godchildren, and friends.

The family will receive all who loved David on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 from 5:00-6:00 pm, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN, 37027, with memorial service at 6 pm, followed by a reception. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

A second visitation will be on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 from 9:00-11 am, at Buklad-Merlino Funeral Home, 30 Yardville Allentown Rd, Hamilton Township, NJ 08620, with memorial service at 11 am, and graveside committal at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St, Hamilton Township, NJ 08610.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA of Williamson County (see link below), in honor of Uncle Dave. https://www.williamsoncountycasa.org/

