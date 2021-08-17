OBITUARY: David Wayne Steffens

David Wayne Steffens, age 53 of Franklin, TN passed away August 14, 2021.

He was born in Huntington, NY. David graduated from Evangel College where he received his bachelor’s degree in Music Education. He was a Deacon at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and was employed with Provident Music Group.

David is preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Parker. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Johnson Steffens; sons, Jeremy Steffens and Levi Steffens; daughters, Audrey Steffens, Margaret Steffens, Abigail Steffens and Lydia Steffens; father, James “Jim” Steffens, Sr.; mother, Joan Steffens; brothers, James “Jim” Jr. (Darla) Steffens and Scott (Debbie) Steffens.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 136 3rd Ave. S. Franklin, TN 37064. The Rev. Nate Shurden will officiate. A private burial will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to B.S.A. Troop 13 & 15 at Christ Community Church in Franklin, TN.