OBITUARY: David Wayne Greer

David Wayne Greer, age 71, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away June 7, 2025 with his wife, Trish, by his side. He was born in Winchester, TN to the late William Franklin Greer, Jr. and Ola Virginia Greer.

David lived a life marked by deep devotion—to his family, his profession, and his passions. A proud graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he earned his degree in Accounting, David later completed his education receiving a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Nashville.

David spent over 40 years working as a Certified Public Accountant. David and Trish began dating in March of 1986 and married in April of 1988, beginning a 37-year journey of unwavering partnership, laughter, and love.

In August of 1990, they welcomed their daughter, Erin, who would become one of his greatest joys. In the past two and a half years, David found a new source of happiness in his granddaughter, Sage. Their quiet moments reading books and taking naps together were among his most cherished—time spent in simple, sweet companionship with the little girl who stole his heart.

David’s faith was a guide throughout his life. He grew up attending church and attended the Church of the Nazarene in Brentwood with his wife, until he became ill.

David had a lifelong passion for sports and the outdoors. He was an avid University of Tennessee football fan and a devoted Nashville Predators season ticket holder. He was a former cycling enthusiast and enjoyed watching NASCAR races. Animals, particularly dogs, held a special place in David’s heart. He is reunited with beloved dogs Pepper, Molly, and Maggie, and missed dearly by Elvis, River, and Moose.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Krause. He is survived by his loving wife, Trish Greer; daughter Erin (Jonathan) Croom; granddaughter, Sage Croom; brother, Bill (Cindy) Greer; many other loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Tim Taylor officiating. An inurnment will take place at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens.