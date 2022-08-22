OBITUARY: David Watson Wiley

Mr. David Watson Wiley of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, he was 81 years old.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Robert Preston Wiley and Lera Roberson Wiley.

David was formally employed as a switchman with the railroad.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by brothers, Billy & Bobby Wiley.

He is survived by his wife, Emogene Walton Wiley; daughters, Donna Reynolds, Gina Vernon and Vicki Lewis; sisters, Bessie Mai Chester and Frances Henry; grandchildren, Kelsey (Jon) Corley, Rachel Reynolds, Tanner Vernon, Blake Lewis and Savannah Vernon; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Corley, Bentley Clifton and Braelynn Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

A gathering to honor David will be Wednesday, August 24th from 3:00 to 5:00 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The inurnment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

