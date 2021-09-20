OBITUARY: David Victor Surber

David Victor Surber, age 73, of Spring Hill, TN passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Born May 2, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the first of five children born to the late Raymond Victor Surber and Georgia Mae Wolven Surber. Grandson of the late Fred Surber and Colletta Mae Wall Surber of Science Hill, Kentucky and the late Montie James Wolven and Elvia Mae Freels Wolven of Indianapolis.

Graduated May 15, 1966 from Roachdale High School, Roachdale, Indiana; served from May 25, 1966 through May 23, 1970 as a medical administrative assistant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era: Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas; Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio; and Naha Air Base, Okinawa, The Ryukyu Islands, Japan. He was baptized by W.A. Little on September 17, 1966 at the Tenth & Broad Church of Christ in Wichita Falls, Texas, while stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. David graduated from David Lipscomb College on December 9, 1978 with a B.A. in Accounting. He was an accountant level II and worked at Clover Bottom Developmental Center in Nashville. He retired on June 30, 2012 after 28 and one-half years. He was credited with an additional five years of service due to his military service with United States Air Force.

Member of the West End Church of Christ in Nashville for 42 years (1976-2018) and served for a number of years on the staff of West End’s Bible Encampment at Fall Creek Falls State Park. More recently a member of the Spring Meadows Church of Christ in Spring Hill.

Married Melanie Jo Levengood on August 25, 1973 in Helena, Montana. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond Victor and Georgia Mae Wolven Surber; brother, Dan Ray Surber; and sister, Janis Faye Fletcher. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Jo Surber; his two children, Richard Michael Andrew Surber and Mary Catherine Elizabeth Surber; his brother, Timothy Lee Surber; sister-in-law, Terry Stevens Surber; brother-in-law, David Fletcher; sister, Julie Dickman all of Crawfordsville, IN; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Surber of Jackson, MS.

Services will be conducted 4:00PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dale Jenkins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Surber, Travis Surber, Steve Parham, Randy Cornwell, Donald Harris and Wesley Bender. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com