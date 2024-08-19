OBITUARY: David Troncalli

If there ever was a depiction of the wonderful song “ You’ve Got A Friend In Me”, it was David Troncalli. From strangers to friends within minutes was a regular occurrence for David. Quickly drawn in by his warm smile, friendly greeting and seemingly familiar presence, you knew immediately you were in good company.

David was an avid storyteller, with an endless amount of tales to tell. He often reminisced about his life, his friendships and his adventures with a smile and a fantastic sense of humor. His hearty laugh was truly contagious! He had a big love of his family and friends who always found a listening ear and a heartfelt, honest reply whenever needed.

He was a solid presence for those he loved and firmly believed in justice and fairness. He never shied away from difficult conversations or situations and loved sharing wisdom and support for those in need. His father figure demeanor was shared freely with many young people throughout his shortened journey. Young and old alike found a kindred spirit in David. I’m forever grateful that God saw it fit to cross our paths some 20 years ago.

He may be physically gone from my presence but his light and laughter are forever ingrained into my heart. Rest easy, David, the world is a better place because of you. May the peace and love you are experiencing in Heaven be the reward for trusting Jesus while you were here.

David Troncalli, born in Birmingham, AL on December 13, 1966, peacefully left this earth on August 8, 2024, at his home in Franklin, TN.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carrie; his son, Myles Troncalli and daughter, Sydney Troncalli; his stepdaughter, Jaden Lunsford; brother, Lee Troncalli and sister Rosemary Burnette; his nephews, Ian Troncalli, Austin Troncalli and Liam Troncalli.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Isabella Jean Troncalli; father-in-law, Guy Hogan and mother-in-law, Garnette Hogan; and much loved stepson, Devin Lunsford. He also leaves behind a long list of friends and acquaintances alike. Though they can be found here and beyond, it is my hope that each one will continue to treasure David’s memory and smile when remembering him. Always and forever. And, oh, one last thing … ROLL TIDE, ROLL!

Private memorial service to be held at a later date.

