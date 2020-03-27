David Thomas “Tom” Valentine, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away March 25, 2020. Born in Roseville, OH to the late James & Nellie Valentine. He retired from Worthington Steel where he was the maintenance supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Kay Valentine; son, Bryan Valentine; brothers, Terry Valentine, Ronald Valentine and Doris Voshel. Survived by his son, Raymond Lynch, Sr. of Franklin, TN; daughters, Beverly (Maurice) Draughon of Ohio, Beth Valentine of Zanesville, OH, Bridgett (Jim) McGill of Ripley, TN and Tina Chunn of Franklin, TN; brothers, Jim Valentine of Zanesville, OH, Randy Valentine of Marietta, OH, Charles Valentine of Marietta, OH and Raymond Valentine of Marietta, OH; sisters, Karol Jordan of Spring Hill, TN, Mary Woodward of Marietta, OH and Darla Hissong of South Carolina; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family of Mr. Valentine will be holding a private graveside service and visitation due to the current situation going on in our community. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com