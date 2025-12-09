OBITUARY: David Roland Rigney

David Roland Rigney, age 72, passed away on Friday, December 5, 2025 at his home in Franklin, TN.

Dave, a native of Cleveland Ohio, was the son of the late Orien B. Rigney and the late Eleanor C. Davis, and was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

He graduated from North Ridgeville High School in 1971 and the day after his 18th birthday enlisted in the United States Navy. This began a 20+ year Navy career from which he retired in June 1993 as a Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate.

Dave also had a love for music and though he never learned to read music he had the “ear”. He was self-taught on drums and guitars, including lead, bass, acoustic and pedal steel. He played in numerous ships bands during his navy career and local bands upon retirement, depending on where he was located. His love for music led him to attend the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Science (CRAS) in Tempe, Arizona, receiving a certificate in Audio Engineering. This led to his move to Nashville where he worked at Sound Stage Studio for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Becky Rigney; son, Travis (Christina) Rigney; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; siblings, Brian (Beth) Rigney, Dan (Holly) Rigney, Renee (Patrick) Cobb, Wendy (Pete) Salman, Denise (Jeff) Villwock, Doug Rigney; numerous nieces and nephews; a grand niece; two grand nephews; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with family after 10:00 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Operation Stand Down, Tennessee or your favorite, Dave approved, charity.

