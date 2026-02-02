OBITUARY: David Parker

David Parker, 76, of College Grove, passed away on January 31, 2026, at home unexpectedly.

David was born in Huntsville, Alabama to Stewart and Nola Parker on February 23, 1949. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1971. He married Cathy Little on December 30, 1971, in Chattanooga. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1976, and then returned to school at Tennessee Technological University, earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1978.

Through the years, he worked for Consoer Townsend, Kuhlman and Associates, and Water Management Services in Nashville. In 1991 he became the first City Engineer for the City of Franklin and served the city in that role for 32 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of several professional organizations, a member of the Franklin Rotary Club and served as a Commissioner on the Franklin/Williamson County Joint Recreation Commission. In addition, David was involved at the Bethesda Recreation Center coaching his daughters in basketball and softball and served as Commissioner for Girl’s Dixie Youth Softball.

Having stepped foot on all seven continents, David enjoyed traveling. Many memories were made on his trips with Cathy, his wife. Some of his highlights include snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands; taking a submersible and spotting humpback whales in Antarctica; passing under a lounging leopard in a tree on safari in South Africa; rafting down the Grand Canyon with friends; constructing a water system in Honduras with Franklin Rotary; hiking the Canadian Rockies and the U.S. National Parks with family; cruising the Rhine and Danube Rivers in Europe; visiting the Shire of Hobbiton in New Zealand; and watching from the riverbank as grizzly bears fished for salmon in Alaska. While at home, he spent time woodworking and golfing and going on hunting trips with friends.

David is survived by his wife, Cathy Parker; daughters Leslie Jones (Charles) of Charlotte, NC and Rebecca Baldwin (Nick) of Franklin, TN; grandsons Parker Jones, Henry Jones, Nathan Baldwin and John Thomas “J.T.” Baldwin. He is also survived by his brothers Stewart Joseph Parker of Pearland, TX and James Yancey Parker (Susan) of Opelika, AL.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm, Sunday, February 8 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation will precede the service, starting at 11:00am. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial.

Memorials may be donated to Nashville Rescue Mission or GraceWorks of Franklin, TN.