OBITUARY: David Neal McMurtry

David Neal McMurtry (age 67) passed away on September 30, 2024, surrounded by his family and his lifelong friend, Al Hanson.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rachelle McMurtry, his daughter, Miranda West, and his granddaughters, Elizabeth “Izzy” West, Seraphina “Phina” West, Willow West, and Aliya Wisinski; siblings, Jack McMurtry, Suzanne McMurtry Baird (Mark), and John Mark McMurtry (Shani); nephews, Austin Baird, Alex Baird, Luke Baird, Isaac McMurtry, and Joshua McMurtry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn (Bucy) McMurtry.

David was born on September 23, 1957 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but lived most of his life in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He was a successful Tennessee business owner of Volunteer Welding Supply (Nashville, Tullahoma, Cookeville, and Jackson) and A- Welders (Knoxville). David enjoyed scuba diving, playing softball, golf, hunting, history, traveling, exotic cars, and had the gift of “gab”. He loved his family and was always involved with his “girls” – who called him Fave. David was also a HUGE Oklahoma University (OU) Sooner fan!! You could always count on him reviewing the latest OU sport team performance while wearing his team gear.

A celebration of life visitation for David will be held on November 7, 2024: Visitation 1:30-3:30, Words of Remembrance 3:30-4:00 at Mere Bulles Restaurant; 5201 Maryland Farms Way, Brentwood, Tennessee. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In honor of David’s love for children, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. Mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 www.stjude.org

