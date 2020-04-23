David Michael Sperduti

David Michael Sperduti, age 44 of Franklin, TN passed away April 21, 2020. David was born in Lockport, NY.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jayme Sperduti; grandparents, Veril & Anna Crimi and John & Nina Montedoro Sperduti. Survived by his parents, John & Karen Sperduti; son, Landon Thomas “L.T.” Sperduti; girlfriend, Dana Rich; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends; beloved dog, Marley.

A private family celebration of life service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Landon Sperduti Trust Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here