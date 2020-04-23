David Michael Sperduti, age 44 of Franklin, TN passed away April 21, 2020. David was born in Lockport, NY.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jayme Sperduti; grandparents, Veril & Anna Crimi and John & Nina Montedoro Sperduti. Survived by his parents, John & Karen Sperduti; son, Landon Thomas “L.T.” Sperduti; girlfriend, Dana Rich; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends; beloved dog, Marley.

A private family celebration of life service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Landon Sperduti Trust Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com