OBITUARY: David M. ‘Dave’ Ausbrooks

David M. “Dave” Ausbrooks, age 80 of Franklin, was a devoted husband for 56 years to his wife Linda, the love of his life; a mentor, encourager, and loving father to his daughter Dana; and the best granddaddy to his grand pup, Atticus.

On August 14, 2023, our Superman went to be with the Lord after he courageously fought cancer the last three years.

He was a 1961 graduate of Clarksville High School, graduate of Austin Peay State University, and Nashville School of Law. David worked as the Director of Human Resources and Safety for CPS Industries and was one of the original organizers of the CPS Cancer Run (now Franklin Classic).

He then worked as Vice President of Support Services at Williamson Medical Center. He retired from Williamson Medical Center after seventeen years of service and then began his second career as an attorney. He and his daughter Dana practiced law together for twelve years. David served on the Williamson County Board of Zoning Appeals for over 33 years and served as their Chairman for more than 25 years.

He leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, honesty, unconditional love, and a wickedly dry sense of humor.

Preceded in death by parents, A.C. and Minnie Ausbrooks and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Frances Seay

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Seay Ausbrooks; daughter, Dana Ausbrooks and sister, Julie Ausbrooks (Albert) Norris.

A private interment will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the “David Ausbrooks Preparing Students with Disabilities for Success Memorial Fund,” c/o Maria Griego, Williamson County Schools, 1320 West Main Street, Suite 202, Franklin, TN 37064.

