OBITUARY: David Lloyd Dodson

David Lloyd Dodson, age 80 of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away at home with his loving family on November 3, 2021.

David was born on July 24, 1941, in Bakerville, Tennessee to the late Clifford and Gladys Smith Dodson.

David enjoyed spending precious time with his daughter Kim, his nieces and nephews. He spent his last few days with people who were so dear to his heart. It was hours of laughing and being in their presence. Many people gathered to spend time with him and bring him his favorite dessert, banana pudding. He worked at Waverly Transfer for over 18 years and retired from M-TEK in Manchester, Tennessee in 2007. He was a former member of Waverly Elks Lodge 2289 and a member of Cowan Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was an avid coin collector and a lifelong, dedicated Tennessee Vols and Colts Fan.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the service for David will directly follow visitation at 12:00 PM with Pastor Larry Mims officiating. Burial will follow at Wyly Cemetery in Waverly, Tennessee.

David is preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Jerry Smith Dodson, and sister: Carol Dodson Young.

David is survived by his daughter: Kimberly Carol Dodson Paseur (Eddie) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sister: Bobbie Dodson Davis of Monteagle, Tennessee; brother; Bruce Dodson of Manchester, Tennessee; four nieces and two nephews.

