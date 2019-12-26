David Lee Kelly, age 70 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 22, 2019.

Preceded in death by father, Edgar Lee Kelly and sister, Crenthia L. Kelly. Survived by: mother, Ruth B. Kelly; sisters, Catherine Stubblefield and Jane (John) Chaffin; nieces and nephews, Angela (John) Jones, Nancy (Rodney) Rogers, Corey Hunt, Dylan Hunt, Kyle Hunt, Anthony Rogers, Cody Jones, Caroline Williams, Cynthia (Mike) Brown, Joey (Laura) Stubblefield and Cathy Dawn Pinkerton and other loving family members.

Funeral Mass will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Chapel, 130 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Corey, Dylan and Kyle Hunt, Anthony Rogers, Cody and John Jones. Memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Chapel. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com