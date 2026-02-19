David Lee Horton, 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, entered into glory on January 24, 2026. Born December 30, 1960, he was the fourth child of Harrison and Anne Horton and grew up in Saint Charles, Illinois.

David was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a caring brother and uncle, and a loyal friend. He loved his family deeply and took great pride in being both a father and a grandfather, seeing them as blessings entrusted to him by God.

David’s life was firmly rooted in his faith in the Lord. Jesus was the foundation of his values, the source of his strength, and the guide for how he lived, worked, and loved others. His faith was reflected daily in his kindness, integrity, humility, and generous spirit. David was passionate about sharing the goodness of God and had a special way of bringing joy, giggles, and fun to every gathering. He had a rare ability to see the best in people, making everyone feel valued, respected, and truly known.

David is joyfully reunited in heaven with his parents, Harrison and Anne Horton. He is beloved by his wife, Gail Marie (Livingston); his children, Rachel (Trevor) VonDohlen, Danielle (Peyton) Pratt, Joel (Lauren) Horton, Donna (Jacob) Howell, Christal Horton, and Connor Horton; and his adored grandchildren—Brooklyn, Sophia, Briana, Harrison, Copeland, Kayla, Beckham, Higgins, Elliott, Henry, Benjamin, Jacob, Weston, Sawyer, Laney Caroline, and Isla—who lovingly knew him as “Pops” and will carry forward his love and faith. He is also remembered by his siblings, Susan (John) Morden, Cynthia (John) Cavanaugh, Jim (Anne) Horton, and Juli Meier, whom he loved dearly, and by the many nieces and nephews he treasured.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on March 7, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Southall Church in Franklin, Tennessee, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse or the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

