OBITUARY: David Lee Greene

David Greene, a devoted father, loving husband, and cherished grandfather, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, and generosity that touched the lives of all who knew him.

A professor of Biological Anthropology at the University of Colorado, David was passionate about his field and dedicated to sharing knowledge with his students. His work and mentorship inspired countless individuals, shaping future generations of scholars and thinkers. But beyond his professional achievements, David’s greatest joy was his family.

As a father, he was unwavering in his love and guidance. As a husband, he was a true partner and best friend. And as a grandfather, he was a source of endless warmth, laughter, and wisdom. He lived his life with compassion, always ready to offer a helping hand, a listening ear, or simply a kind word.

David’s presence in the lives of those who loved him was a gift, and his memory will live on in the stories, lessons, and love he shared. His kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

He is deeply missed, but his spirit will always remain with us.

David is survived by his son Andrew, his wife Sara, granddaughters Adilynn and Penelope, his brother Dan Greene and sister in-law Sandy, as well as many nieces and nephews.