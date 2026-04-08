David John Torgerson of Franklin, TN, passed away on April 4, 2026, after following a long battle with Parkinson’s.

He was born to Clinton Torgerson and Verna (Overbye) Torgerson in 1941 on his family’s wheat and cattle farm in Walsh County, North Dakota. Dave had a deep love for the farm in Fairdale, ND. While in his undergraduate studies, he met and married Carol Jean Englar. Carol died in 2015 after 55 years of marriage. To that marriage were born a daughter, Denita Kaye Huisinga (Jim), Minneapolis, MN, and two sons, Kevan David (Lisa), Roswell, GA, and John David (Kristin), Ridgedale, MO, all of whom survive him. In 2016, David married a long-time family friend, Jane Brazil. They enjoyed their golden years together. David is also survived by 5 sisters; Ellen Scott of Thousand Oaks, CA, Cathy Fredrickson (Roger), Seattle, WA, Mary Graves (Carl), Rapid City, SD, Fern Rath, Park River, ND, and Becky Lueck, New York, NY. One brother; Joe (Donnell) Fairdale, ND, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

David loved his grandchildren; Shelly Stoesz (Ash), Kristi Vito (Nicholas), Kayla Forbes (Newton), Nathan Torgerson (Jessie), Abbye Bobbett (Griffin), Amye Barnes (Levi), and Anna O’Dell (Ben) as well as great-grandchildren; Kellen, Sydney, Piper, River, Josie, Newton, Evelyn, Olivia, Jack, Blayre, Brooks, Leo, Charlotte, Stetson, and Rylee.

David spent his life in ministry serving the church and educational efforts on behalf of several denominations and networks. His life’s work spanned more than 50 years, took him to all 50 states, and several countries overseas. He cared deeply about God’s people and God’s work in a wide geographical and denominational setting. The celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 11, 2026, viewing at 10:30 a.m., and service at 11:00 a.m., at The Church At West Franklin, 700 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN 37064. An additional service will be in Fairdale, ND, in late May 2026, with a graveside service and burial in the family plot in Silvesta Cemetery, in rural Fairdale, North Dakota. This date will be finalized at a later date and will be posted on this site as well as Tollefson Funeral Home’s site located in Grafton, ND.

In lieu of flowers Dave has asked us to send donations to:

Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s, 1483 N. Mt. Juliet Rd #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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