OBITUARY: David James Sokol Sr.

David James Sokol Sr., age 64, passed away on December 30, 2025. He was born on April 15, 1961, to James Edward Sokol and the late Dorothy Mary Yaroma Sokol.

David was the proud owner and operator of FST Restorations, where he turned his lifelong passion for automobiles into his life’s work. He truly loved all things cars, especially racing, and could often be found talking engines, restorations, and classic muscle cars. Among his favorites was his beloved 1968 Camaro, a car that perfectly reflected his love for power, precision, and timeless design.

Above all else, David cherished his family. He was a devoted father and took immense joy in being a grandfather, sharing a particularly special bond with his grandson, who was the light of his life. His love for family was evident in everything he did, and those closest to him will always remember his pride, humor, and dedication.

Those left to cherish David’s memory are his father, James Edward Sokol; sons, David James Sokol Jr. and James Edward Sokol II (Modesty Tanksley); brothers, Mark Alan Sokol (Sandra) and James Michael Sokol; sister, Sandra Sokol Kiger (Chris); grandson, Axel Rhett Sokol; and four nieces, four nephews, and extended family.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00PM, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at St. Philip Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00PM, Monday, January 5, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral mass at St. Philip Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice- Nashville.

The care of David James Sokol Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email