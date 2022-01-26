OBITUARY: David J. Pearce

David Jelette Pearce, age 72 of Spring Hill, passed away January 19, 2022 in the TN Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro.

Dave was born August 10, 1949 in Fort Campbell, KY to Lonnis Jelette and Martha Virginia Porter Pearce.

Growing up as an “army brat”, he had the opportunity to experience living in numerous places including Greece, Panama, and Brazil. It was through this upbringing that he developed his love for travel, being outdoors camping, and the simple pleasures of Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke. Dave had a special affection for the American West, visiting Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

Dave learned about service from a young age. Seeing his father in service to his country was at the core of his education. He became an Eagle Scout and served his country in the United States Army in Viet Nam. He continued to influence the younger generation as a Scoutmaster, sharing his experiences and joys with young men while developing their leadership skills.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Susan, whom he married in 1992. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Cancun as the launch to their journey of the next 29 years. Additional family members include his son: David Jelette “D.J.” Pearce Jr and wife, Beth; daughter: Stephanie Pearce; step-son: Charles B. “Chuck” Bramlett and wife, Jennifer: brother: Gary Pearce and wife, Patricia; sisters: JoAnn Berner and husband: Terry; and Carol Keeter and husband, Charles. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Emily Pearce, Ava Pearce, Caine Pearce, Madison “Maddie” Pearce, Kristin (and Mark) Mosley, Katie (and Brock) Stewart, Kelsey Bramlett, and Charles “Chad” Bramlett; and several great-grandchildren.

Dave’s family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life, with military honors, will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private.