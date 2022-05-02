OBITUARY: David Houston Fowler

Mr. David Houston Fowler of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, he was 89 years old.

He was born in Durant, MS to the late Hughston & Octavia Fowler.

David attended Memphis State University where he was active in ROTC program. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was an electronic warfare officer and navigator and flew in B47s. David was President and General Manager of various warehouses of Genuine Parts Company (NAPA).

He attended Brentwood United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Wesley Forum Class.

David is preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Smith; sister, Shirlie Jensen.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bert Gaines Fowler of Franklin, TN; daughters, Karen (Sid) Smith of Thompson’s Station, TN, and Lisa Fowler of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Cameron (Justine) Smith, Drew (Katy) Smith and Chelsey (Kyle) McMahon; great-grandchildren, Cam, Ketner & Hayden, Ava, Parker, Lucy, Pierson, Remi, Jaidah & Jack, Lillie & Colton; brother-in-law, Richard (Patti) Gaines and many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks or Room at the Inn.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

