OBITUARY: David Hillman

David Michael Hillman, of Johnson City, Tennessee (formerly of Dungannon, Virginia), passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 5, 2025, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. He was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Leslie.

David was born on May 22, 1956, to Sid and Mildred Hillman. A few years later, his sister Angie joined the family, completing their loving home in Dungannon. He graduated from Twin Springs High School, where he stood out as a “triple threat”-athletic, intelligent, and charismatic. As a starting quarterback, baseball pitcher, and honor student, David was a standout both on and off the field, yet always remained humble and kind.

David earned his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and his master’s degree in psychology from Radford University. Though he trained in psychological testing, he couldn’t resist the call of the railroad whistle, a family tradition he shared with his father and grandfather. David proudly worked as a locomotive engineer until his retirement in 2016.

In 1989, he married the love of his life, Leslie Kersey of Roanoke, Virginia. Together they built a beautiful life and were overjoyed to welcome their daughter, Kerstie, in 1995. David’s love for his family was unwavering-nothing brought him more pride or happiness than being a husband and father.

David’s favorite pastimes included: Walks around the Dunkin loop with Leslie, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy as a family, binging Star Trek, playing Scrabble, eating fudge, buying scratch-off tickets, making his legendary piña coladas for the Kersey family, taking the kids to water slides and mini golf at Ocean Isle Beach, tending to his yard and pool with pride, traveling to Key West with Leslie, and cooking his famous Mexican cornbread – consider yourself lucky to try some!

A lifelong fan of sports and music, David built his fall weekends around college football, especially cheering on the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tennessee Volunteers. He even had a special Christmas tree dedicated to them. David and Leslie shared a love for music, attending concerts by legendary performers such as Jackson Browne, James Taylor, and Fleetwood Mac. Though naturally introverted, David’s warmth shone through in the company of those closest to him. Thanks to Leslie and Kerstie, he was drawn into the heart of family celebrations-from Christmas parties to slumber parties-always quietly present, always loving.

David was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beneath his quiet strength was a gentle heart, and his passing has left a space that can never be filled. Until we meet again…you are forever missed and remembered. You left a David-sized hole in our hearts.

David is survived by his daughter, Kerstie Hillman (boyfriend John); sister, Angie Brickey (Sammy); sister-in-laws, Michelle Naff, Piper (Lucky) Ellis, and Candice (Jimmy) Carter. He had many nieces and nephews: Candace Brickey, Samantha (James) Jones, Laurie (Rob) Naff-Catapano, Lacey (Alex) Stover, Darby Dillard, Austin (Stacy) Dillard, Jake (Amber) Naff, Hunter (Jules) Naff, Kyle (Kelle) Hagemes. Also the beloved little ones: Aleara, Keegan, Gigi, Chipper, Ty, Kersey, James, Landon, and Blake.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.