OBITUARY: David Hartley

David Hartley passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on February 18th, 2025, following a brief illness. David was born on March 25, 1953, in Williamson County, Tennessee. He grew up in the Peytonsville community and graduated from Bethesda School in 1971. David attended Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene and led a life filled with dedication, love, and service.

David was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a cherished Papaw who always put his family first. His warmth, kindness, and loving personality left a lasting impact on all who knew him. As a lineman and Operations Supervisor for Middle Tennessee Electric for 36 years, David’s work ethic and commitment to his job were unparalleled, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community.

He married the love of his life, Sarah Hartley, in the year 2000. They enjoyed their life together traveling with friends and family, spending time with their kids and grandkids, and going to Vandy games. Countless days were also spent at the lake with many friends who had become family. Their favorite activity was watching their grandkids play sports and they rarely missed a game.

A proud Rotarian, David was passionate about giving back and helping others. He played an instrumental role in various projects, notably contributing to community development efforts in Honduras. He worked tirelessly to bring electricity to impoverished villages. His generosity and spirit of service touched countless lives and created a legacy that will endure for generations.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Irene Hartley, parents Billy Hartley and Robbie Peach, brother, William Hartley and special uncle Raymond Woodside.

David is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sarah Hartley. Sister, Debbie Jones, and his “Aunt Sissy”, Lucille Woodside. Five Children, Billy Hartley, Eddie (Jeri) Hartley, Jessica (Brian) Clark, Brandon Wheeley, and adopted daughter Carolina Alas-Osorto. Twelve grandchildren: Tyler, Harold, Skyler, Dawson, Kaylee, Allen, Bodie, Braden, Carter, Kasen, David, Lily, and one great-grandson, Lane.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 4:00-8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, TN. Funeral will be Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. Ronnie Johnson will be officiating. Private burial with family to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Franklin Community of Faith Church.

The pallbearers are Eddie Hartley, Brandon Wheeley, Brian Clark, Braden Clark, Fred Ford, and Mike Woodside. Junior Pallbearers, Dawson Hartley, Carter Clark, Kasen Clark, Allen Cole, Bodie Hartley, Kaylee Cole and Skyler Yokley.

Honorary Pallbearers are Chuck Payne, Trey Lewis, and Retirees from Middle Tennessee Electric.

David’s memory will be forever cherished by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He leaves behind a world made better by his presence and friends and family who will deeply miss his loving heart and vibrant spirit.