OBITUARY: David Harrell

Mr. David Harrell of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, he was 78 years old.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Retired broker in the lumber industry. David and Deborah were married very young and divorced. Both went their separate ways and had successful lives. As fate would have it, they reconnected in 2019 and immediately found their soulmate with each other. They married on Dec. 27, 2020 and spent their few months of matrimony in total bliss with each other. David had a kind and loving spirit and will be sadly missed.

Survived by: wife, Deborah Miller; son, Jonathon Harrell Hart; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Valarie (Rick) Miller and Sonny Keith.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Nathan Barnes officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Community of Shady Cove Resort and Marina.

Memorials may be made to the MS Society or Williamson County Homeless Alliance, 511 West Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 wilcohomeless.com.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM Sunday and 12:00 Noon until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

