OBITUARY: David H. Lindsay Jr.

Mr. David H. Lindsay, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on March 29, 1948, in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late David H. Lindsay, Sr. and Elizabeth Hope Lindsay.

He was a hardworking man, who always provided for his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Sunshine (Chuck) O’Reilly; son, David (Rachel) Lindsay; grandchildren, Abby, Peyton, Avery, Delaney, Alexis, and Callen; and sister, Janice (Peter) Matonis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Stansley Lindsay, and granddaughter, Cameron O’Reilly.

The family will celebrate his life at a later time.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.

 

