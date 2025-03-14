OBITUARY: David Gleaves

David Lynn Gleaves, 76, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family in his home in Williamson County.

David was born on June 5, 1948, in Nashville, TN. He and his beautiful wife Pat celebrated 56 years of marriage, having wed on April 19, 1969, and had two children. David lived a life with devotion to his family, camping and fishing. In his leisure he was often found camping with his family on the weekends with a fishing rod in his hand. He also avidly raised and showed Norwegian Elkhounds and served as an AKC judge.

He graduated from Howard High School. He attended Banking School and dedicated over 30 years to a career in banking, serving First American, Regions, Union Planters, and US Bank.

He was a devoted member of the Williamson County Shrine Club and Al Menah Shriners Hospital for many years. He was a member of their motorcades, where he actively drove dune buggies. He was also a member of Mill Creek Masonic Lodge in Nolensville, TN. He was a past president of Melrose Civitan Club.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Patricia (Pat) Gleaves; daughter, Angela Gleaves; son, Travis (Phetsamay) Gleaves; and cherished granddaughter, Rachel. They were his greatest source of pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents JW “Dub” and Evelyn Lambert, and his brother, Richard “Ricky” Gleaves.

David will be remembered for his quiet strength, deep values, big smile, and unwavering love for Vanderbilt football! His memory will be forever cherished by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted by Eric Limbo on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals or Alive Hospice. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.