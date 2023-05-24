OBITUARY: David Gene Clark

David Gene Clark, 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 in Franklin, TN.

David was born in Covington, La to David and Lucille Clark on June 11, 1936.

He married Gerry McLin on Sept. 28, 1957, in Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from Delgado Community College. He worked as a salesman for A&M, Hope Industries and was the owner of Foto Shack in Franklin. He was involved in Gateway Community Church in Franklin, TN.

David is preceded in death by David and Lucille Clark, parents; Jack Clark, brother; Gerry Clark, wife; David Jr., infant son.

David is survived by Sister Carolyn Grey; 2 sons: David Lee Clark (Valerie), Alan M Clark Kim; grandchildren Taylor Clark Susie, Ali Clark, Kristina Clark, Anastasia Clark, Natasha Clark, and great-grandson Tyson Clark; Honorary son Bryan Childs

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Pastor Tom Todd officiating. A burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at 6007 Donovan St. Franklin, TN. Visitation Will be held one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family of David Clark wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the amazing friends and family at The Lantern Memory Care, and the caring professionals at Gentiva Hospice

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/