OBITUARY: David Gatchell

David Gatchell, 77, of Franklin, TN, passed away on January 26, 2025. Born on August 14, 1947, in Wilson, NC, he was the son of the late Roswell “Roy” Gatchell and Florence Gatchell.

David’s life was defined by curiosity, creativity, and an independent spirit. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard before pursuing a diverse career spanning television production, the music industry, and over three decades as a software engineer. A gifted singer-songwriter, David was also a skilled musician and multi-instrumentalist, pouring his heart into his music and leaving behind his album The Gatchell Collection as a testament to his artistry.

Never one to shy away from his convictions, David was deeply engaged in politics—writing publications and even running for mayor, governor, and U.S. Senate on a “None of the Above” platform. He was passionate about disrupting the status quo, challenging those in power, and inspiring people to think differently.

David is survived by his son, Evan (Sophie) Gatchell of Ball Ground, GA and grandson, Roswell Gatchell, whom he met shortly before his passing; his siblings Doug (Lynn) Gatchell of Athens, GA and Lundy (Pat) Nicholson of Oak Ridge, TN; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.