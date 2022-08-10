OBITUARY: David Garrett Ford

Mr. David Garrett Ford of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on August 3, 2022, he was 65 years old.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert & Wilma Ford.

At a young age, David moved with his family to Franklin TN. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. David was an electrical engineer and traveled the US working on the installation of manufacturing plant equipment. He spent his retired years working for Ford Roofing.

He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Helen “Netter” Ford.

He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Angie) Ford, Dan Ford and Fred (Michelle) Ford; nieces & nephews, Mendy, Chris, Jay & Anna Ford, Bunnie Ford, Austin Heithcock and Shelby Ford; great-niece & great-nephews, Hailey, Daniel and Kevin Lee; great-great niece, Raelynn.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, 506 Jordan Rd Franklin TN 37067 by Ronnie Johnson. Visitation 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, In David’s name; 1707 Division Street • Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 329-1124 • www.gildasclubmiddleTN.org

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

