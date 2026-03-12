David Eugene Celko, born on June 26, 1947, in Natrona Heights, PA, passed away in the early morning of February 2, 2026, at 79 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Kristen and Justin; and two young granddaughters.

He served in the Vietnam War. He managed a multinational corporation. He loved to fish. Yet none of those aspects defined who he was.

David was a man who believed in values and morals – not in a political sense, but as a personal mandate each individual was responsible for upholding. Family, first. Honesty, always. Loyalty, when deserved. Friendship, if you could make him laugh, which wasn’t easy, but infectious when it occurred. Duty, never disregarded. Kindness, delivered double in return to any kindness shown to him.

David is remembered by his family as The Last Of A Dying Breed, someone who talked the talk and walked the walk — all the more admirable because he maintained that approach regardless of whether it benefited him personally. His family lost a husband and father, and the world lost a truly great man.

