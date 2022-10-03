OBITUARY: David Edward ‘Dave’ Shepard

David Edward “Dave” Shepard passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 after an extended illness, he was 63 years old.

He leaves behind Cheryl Hawkins Shepard, his wife of 20 years; their children, Kaulen Siebold-Shepard, Kyle Shepard, Corbin Shepard and Lindsey Yarbrough, and 4 beautiful grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Ann Shepard, as well as countless friends from many years of traveling all over the world.

Dave was born and raised in Sacramento, CA, and began his career in the concert production industry there in the early 1980s. From there he made the leap from Sacramento to Los Angeles to join Light and Sound Design (LSD) for world tours of musical acts. He immediately became a key team member on Ronnie James Dio’s shows as well as many others.

His hard work ethic (always with a Mt. Dew and a smile) helped him get the job as the designer for a local band in L.A. that went on to worldwide fame (Poison) and then he never slowed down after that…moving from one major project to the next, touring the world, and making so many friends along the way.

In 1994 he moved to Nashville to work with Barbara Mandrell on her farewell tour. After that he went on to work with several country artists such as Ricky Van Shelton, Pam Tillis, Collin Raye, Jo Dee Messina, Sugarland, and Rascal Flatts. Dave was well respected in the industry for his years of experience and willingness to share his knowledge and help others. After nearly 35 years on the road, he finally retired due to his health in 2021.

His great passions were his family, boating and cheering on the Tennessee Titans. More than anything, he loved being “Pops” to his granddaughters.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 15 at 4:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN with visitation one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

