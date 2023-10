David Earl Hale, age 69, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023.

A visitation for David will be held Monday, October 23, 2023 from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027, followed by a memorial service from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Brentwood-Roesch-PattonFuneralHome.com for the Hale family.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/