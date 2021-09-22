OBITUARY: David Donald Hohenstern

David Hohenstern, age 75 was born to Elmer and Pearl Hohenstern in Hankinson, North Dakota.

On September 15th, 2021 David battled his last Goliath and won his victory in Paradise with his wife Joanne of 38 years by his side.

He was a mentor to many students during his tenure but his greatest accomplishments were his daughter Christina, son-in-law Damon, grandchildren Dylan and Colton, and his son Danny. He is survived by his brother Bill, sister-in-law Georgia, their children, and other extended family.

Dave loved Jesus, his family and his friends. He wanted us to celebrate him home, so a party will be planned in his honor.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Dave would hope that you do an unexpected & unsolicited act of kindness in his name.

Dave’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Vanderbilt Medical Center and especially Dr. Khalaf, Dr. Hughes, Dr. Bloch and Dr. Dennis for their exceptional care and compassion.