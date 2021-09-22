OBITUARY: David Donald Hohenstern

David Hohenstern, age 75 was born to Elmer and Pearl Hohenstern in Hankinson, North Dakota.
On September 15th, 2021 David battled his last Goliath and won his victory in Paradise with his wife Joanne of 38 years by his side.
He was a mentor to many students during his tenure but his greatest accomplishments were his daughter Christina, son-in-law Damon, grandchildren Dylan and Colton, and his son Danny. He is survived by his brother Bill, sister-in-law Georgia, their children, and other extended family.
Dave loved Jesus, his family and his friends. He wanted us to celebrate him home, so a party will be planned in his honor.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Dave would hope that you do an unexpected & unsolicited act of kindness in his name.
Dave’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Vanderbilt Medical Center and especially Dr. Khalaf, Dr. Hughes, Dr. Bloch and Dr. Dennis for their exceptional care and compassion.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.