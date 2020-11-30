OBITUARY: David “Dave” Whisenant

David “Dave” Whisenant – Age 63 of Brentwood, TN. November 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James F. “Frank” and Margaret Whisenant; and brother, James L. Whisenant. Survived by brother, Robert “Bob” (Lynn) Whisenant; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Libby” Weakley Whisenant; nephews, Brent Stephens (Kayla) Tankersley, Matthew David “Matt” (Sarah) Whisenant and Brett (Catherine) Weakley Whisenant; niece, Sarah Whisenant.

Dave enjoyed a long and successful career with the Fire Department of Metropolitan Davidson County Government. He began in September 1975 as an EMT with the Emergency Medical Services Division. In 2002, Dave transferred to the Fire Marshal Division where he became an Arson Investigator. Dave retired May 2012 after thirty-seven years of service with the rank of Captain.

One of Dave’s favorite pass times was restoring vintage cars. On most Saturday mornings he attended Cars & Coffee driving his vintage 1957 Chevrolet. He enjoyed this with friends and family.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service. Honorary Pallbearers, Present and past members of the Metro Fire Department. Active Pallbearers, Brent Tankersley, Larry Price, George Shotwell, Bryan Jones, Tim Lankford and Kevin Neville.

There will be a Celebration of Dave’s Life in 2021.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or alivehospice.org.

woodbinefuneralhome.com