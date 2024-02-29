OBITUARY: David ‘Dave’ Michael Pasternak

David “Dave” Michael Pasternak, 51, of Spring Hill passed away Monday, February 26, 2024.

He was born October 16, 1972, to Cora L. Darden Pasternak and the late Robert David Pasternak.

Dave was a loving father, son, and brother. He loved being outdoors, fishing, and especially racing with Davy. Dave was a chef, certified firearms instructor, sponsor for Hickerson racing, loved his time in the United States Army, and an avid Raiders fan.

Those left to cherish Dave’s memory are his mother, Cora L. Pasternak; son, David “Davy” Pasternak; stepdaughter, Faith Ann; sister, Julie Pasternak; nieces, Brianna and Kyra; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The care of David "Dave" Michael Pasternak and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

