OBITUARY: David “Dave” Eugene Morrison

David “Dave” Eugene Morrison, age 73 of Spring Hill, TN passed away November 13, 2025 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late Richard & Mary Joanne (Thomas) Morrison. Dave was a devoted husband, father, PaPa, and friend whose kindness, loyalty and unforgettable personality touched everyone who knew him.

Dave was a 1971 graduate from Mt. Vernon High School. In 1975 he met his beloved wife, Paula. After only getting to know each other for three months, they eloped to Jellico, TN where they were married by a blind man in his home with the man’s wife serving as the witness. Their marriage certificate was printed and picked up at the local Piggly Wiggly supermarket. This was a true love story that Dave and Paula, his constant companion and true partner in life, loved to tell. Together they had two daughters, Andrea & Melissa. Dave spent several years coaching his daughter’s softball teams spending many weekends at local, state, and national tournaments. In 1998 they moved from Ohio to Tennessee.

Dave spent his entire career in the millwork industry where he worked for over 50 years. For the second half of his career, he was an operations manager. He was a man of integrity and warmth who believed in second chances, kept his word and made everyone feel valued.

He was an avid Ohio State football fan who enjoyed watching all sports and playing golf. He especially loved his annual Etawah Valley golf trips with his Ohio buddies. Dave had a passion for classic rock ‘n roll music and loved playing the ‘one hit wonder’ game with his friends. He and Paula would dance whenever and wherever they heard music. He enjoyed “driveway drinking” with all his old and new neighbors. Dave also had a very close bond with Paula’s brother Ron Summers and wife Jennifer and often vacationed together.

While Dave enjoyed all these things, his greatest joy was being “PaPa” to his five grandkids. He never missed a sporting event or band performance and always asked each of them how they were doing in school. When talking about them his face would always light up. He loved taking his grandkids fishing, especially on their annual Father’s Day fishing trip which his son-in-law, Ronnie whom he cherished, will continue to do. Dave’s legacy is one of love, strength and unwavering commitment to family. He was a loyal friend who never met a stranger, especially while doing his weekly grocery shopping, which he loved.

Dave was a true believer of God who visited many churches and always felt the presence of the Lord. He recently commented that he would soon be seeing Jesus.

He is survived by his wife of 50 wonderful years, Paula (Summers) Morrison; daughters, Andrea (Morrison) Waller, and Melissa (Ronnie) Jackson; his beloved grandkids, Luke Waller, David, Isaac, Levi & Molly Jackson and many other loving friends and family members.

Along with his parents, Dave is proceeded in death by his brother Rick and sister-in-law Elizabeth “Libby” Morrison and sister Kay Rinehart.

In lieu of a Celebration of Life service, it is Dave’s request that he would like everyone to crack one open and raise a beer to the sky “Until we meet again.”

