OBITUARY: David Clayton

David Clayton, age 86, resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

David was born June 6, 1937 in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late Carter Clayton and Mattie Maxwell Clayton. He was married to his wife of 59 years, Edith Clayton. They were both very excited to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends on September 1.

David enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his wife.

Mr. Clayton is survived by his wife, Edith Clayton; his daughter Ingeborg Fehlau of Germany; two grandchildren, Silke Bittner (Thomas) and Jennifer Lehmann (Alexander) both of Germany; two great grandchildren, Paul Bittner and Lea Sophie Lehmann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his seven siblings.

Services for Mr. Clayton will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. John Gardner of Clearview Baptist Church, Franklin, Tennessee, officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289

