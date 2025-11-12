OBITUARY: David Clayton

David Clayton, 79, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on November 7, 2025.

David was the proud owner of Automatic Food Service, Inc. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the “Brentwood Golf Group,” enjoying playing golf with his friends on the course for more than 35 years. He was also a dedicated member of the Ionic Masonic Lodge and the Al Menah Shrine Temple.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Clayton, and brother, Jim Clayton.

David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Clayton; children, Randy (Stacey) Clayton, Davette (Wally) Bevan, Darryl Clayton, and Daniel (Kelly) Clayton; step-sons, Taylor (Lydia) Jocelyn and Brandon Jocelyn; grandchildren, Jacob Clayton, Tyler Clayton, Delaney Clayton, Cameron (Ashley) Jocelyn, and Shelby (Ryan) Lind; and great-grandchildren, Chandler Clayton, Amelia Clayton, and Lily Jocelyn.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, followed by a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be announced soon and held at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Shriners Children’s Hospital, or Brentwood United Methodist Church.